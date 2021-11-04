The Biden Administration’s Scandalous Scheme to ‘Compensate’ Illegal Immigrants

The president’s denial of reports that his DOJ is negotiating millions of dollars in payments to families separated by the Trump administration rings hollow.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring his press conference yesterday, which mainly covered the Democrats’ Election Day woes, President Biden suggested that Fox News was hyping “garbage” reports that his administration has been negotiating payments of $450,000 or more as “compensation” for migrant families separated, pursuant to a temporary Trump administration policy, upon trying to enter the United States illegally.

It is a smear of a now familiar type: Biden, either uninformed about what his administration is up to or desperate to shift responsibility for a debacle of his own design, fulminates at critics whenever outrage inevitably follows revelation of the administration’s latest inanity.

As Wednesday’s press …