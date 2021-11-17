NR PLUS White House

The Collapse of Kamala Harris

By
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to American and French reporters during a press conference in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/Pool via Reuters)
You hate to see it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, a poll by Suffolk University revealed that just 28 percent of American voters approve of the job Vice President Harris is doing. That result is shocking . . . ly high.

That America’s voters disdain Harris as much as they obviously do gives me an extraordinary amount of hope for our future. In December of 2019, I celebrated Harris’s departure from the presidential primary with a “good riddance” that turned out to be woefully premature: “May Harris’s failed attempt,” I hoped, serve to “destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time.” Alas, the first part did not

