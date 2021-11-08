NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Constitution Just Keeps Frustrating Obama and the Dems

By
Former President Barack Obama gives a speech during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, November 8, 2021. (Yves Herman/Reuters)
Obama helped popularize and normalize the idea that executive overreach was acceptable if the president claimed there was moral imperative to act.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f it’s not the Supreme Court, or the Electoral College, or states’ rights, or equal Senate representation, or most of the Bill of Rights standing in the way of “progress,” it’s the Treaty Clause. Without it, Barack Obama would already have slowed the oceans’ rise and allowed our beleaguered planet to heal. Just ask him.

This week, the former president, owner of multiple homes — including an $11.75 million mansion on 30 acres in Martha’s Vineyard — had some complaints at the United Nations Climate Change Conference about our profligate habits. Then he said this:

It takes some nuclear-powered audacity for Barack

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.
The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest