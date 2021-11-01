NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Entirely Needless Meltdown over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

By
President Joe Biden takes a reporters question after delivering remarks on the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure deal at the White House, June 24, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This is a big, free, rambunctious country, and our president is a public employee, not a king. Being insulted by the public comes with the territory.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F earless and vital as ever, our steadfast friends over in the mainstream press corps are working themselves into a veritable lather over the nonchalant, tongue-in-cheek “Let’s Go Brandon” meme that has been deployed of late against the president. “No one is really cheering on a guy named Brandon,” NPR helpfully informed its readers yesterday. “Instead, the phrase is being used in conservative circles in place of a more vulgar message directed at President Biden.”

Heaven forfend!

Now, as ever, there is nothing in the world I care less about than people being rude to the president. The lines I worry about are

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

Give Alec Baldwin a Break

Give Alec Baldwin a Break

The actor’s politics are obnoxious. But right now he’s enduring unimaginable suffering through no fault of his own, and no one should take any joy in that.