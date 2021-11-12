NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The FBI and the New York Times Collude against Project Veritas

By
Left to right: FBI building in Washington, D.C.; Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe at CPAC in 2019; the New York Times building in New York City. (Aaron P. Bernstein, Yuri Gripas, Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
You don’t need to love Project Veritas to be offended by the blatant government leaking of confidential information and the Times’ hypocritical coverage.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ant to understand how outrageous Friday’s New York Times coverage of the FBI’s seizure of Project Veritas’s proprietary documents is? Just imagine what the Times would be saying if what is happening to PV were happening to . . . well . . . the Times itself.

What if federal prosecutors had had the temerity to seek, and managed to obtain, court-authorized search warrants against Times reporters, on the allegation that the paper was in possession of evidence of a crime — perhaps even that some of its reporters were somehow complicit in the crime? The screams of bloody murder from

