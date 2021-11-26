The Final Piece in the Beatles Puzzle

Peter Jackson’s three-part series, Get Back, shatters some persistent myths about the band’s final months.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ifty-three years after its component parts were filmed, Get Back looks like the last major piece of historical evidence that we will get to consider in assessing the Beatles, and director Peter Jackson has done a public service in bringing this daunting project to Disney+ in a three-part, eight-hour series.

A word of caution to the casual fan, though: Get Back may be a landmark event in Beatlesology, but it belongs more to the category of archival footage for completists than entertainment. Eight hours of narration-free fly-on-the-wall footage is far more than mere casual fans are likely to find enlightening; non-obsessive …