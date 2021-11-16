The Folly of Biden’s Child-Care Plan

Subsidizing day-care centers to the exclusion of all other caregiving arrangements ignores the wishes of most parents and could cost many nannies their jobs.

Most Americans would agree: Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our children, especially during their first, most vulnerable years of life. On how best to ensure their safety and well-being, however, we vastly disagree.

That disagreement is understandable, because no two families are alike. But don’t tell that to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, whose child-care plan embraces a misguided one-size-fits-all approach.

After approving a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Congress is now moving full steam ahead with Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan. Among the plan’s proposals is a costly new program that would use …