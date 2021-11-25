NR PLUS History

The Four Hundredth Anniversary of Thanksgiving

The First Thanksgiving at Plymouth, 1914, by Jennie A. Brownscombe (Public domain/via Wikimedia)
America was made by people from a different world.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he first Thanksgiving was celebrated after the harvest 400 years ago this autumn, in 1621. The exact date is unknown. The feast was celebrated by the Pilgrims, the breakaway Puritan sect that founded Plymouth Plantation in Massachusetts in 1620, and it was joined by the neighboring Native American tribe, the Wampanoags. Our thanks to Providence should be no less heartfelt today. We can give thanks, as well, for how far we have come and for those who came here before us.

The World of the Pilgrims

In understanding the Pilgrims — what they dared and why, and how they interpreted events around

