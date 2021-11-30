The King of Hypocrisy

LeBron James and other NBA stars are happy to lament supposed American injustices. But (almost) all of them are strangely silent about Chinese tyranny.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ike’s latest TV ad is another slick paean to individual empowerment and the ability to prevail despite the naysayers.

Centered around Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, the commercial features various people doubting that Morant can keep up his stellar play, to which someone always cheekily replies, “Says who?”

Yes, Nike believes anything is possible — so long as it doesn’t involve doing anything to cross one of the world’s most hideously repressive regimes.

The grotesque hypocrisy of the Nike-NBA industrial complex and its biggest star, LeBron James, has been underlined in recent weeks by Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter, who has been on …