The Last Thing Policing Needs Is ‘Transformational’ Progressive Change

The Biden DOJ’s return to its Obama-era proliferation of civil-rights investigations and consent decrees is about advancing a racially divisive agenda.

What follows are Andrew C. McCarthy’s remarks at last week’s annual Federalist Society convention in Washington, on a panel addressing the Biden Justice Department’s revival of consent decrees in civil–rights litigation.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 1990, there were 2,600 murders in New York City. Let that sink in: two-thousand-six-hundred. About seven a day.

By 2017, even with the city significantly bigger population-wise, the number of murders had dropped nearly 90 percent — to 290.

Crime was at record highs in the generation from the 1970s to the 1990s. After the early 1990s, it sank to record lows.

That decrease was driven by state and local policing innovations.

The …