NR PLUS Books

The Making of the American Boy

By
Detail of The Tournament by Ralph Hedley, 1898. (Public domain/Wikimedia)
Father Francis J. Finn’s popular books give us a wonderful picture of a well-ordered American boyhood.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M y colleagues Charlie Cooke and Alexandra DeSanctis may think they are the reason I like baseball, but in reality, it was Tom Playfair’s doing. Tom Playfair, Percy Wynn, and Harry Dee, that is. And it wasn’t just baseball they brought to life. These fictional heroes and their friends and professors exemplified for me, as a child, courage, studiousness, and kindness, along with a strong sense of humor and a wonderful conviction of faith.

When you cherish a book and its characters deeply, it can be difficult to convey their value to others without slipping into overwrought gushing. Such a display would

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Sarah Schutte is the podcast manager for National Review and an associate editor for National Review magazine. Originally from Dayton, Ohio, she is a children's literature aficionado and Mendelssohn 4 enthusiast.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.