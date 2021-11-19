The Never-Endemic Story

We’re going to be living with COVID from now on, and we don’t need to hang onto every mitigation effort in perpetuity.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D r. Anthony Fauci sometimes changes the numbers on us, doesn’t he? You may remember when he shifted his prediction for when the U.S. would reach herd immunity to COVID-19. Was it new evidence about the disease? No — of course not. “When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Fauci said. “Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.” He actually had told the New York Times …