NR PLUS Education

The New Loyalty Oaths

By
Campus of the University of Texas in Austin in 2016. (Jon Herskovitz/Reuters)
It’s a growing trend in academia that those who fail to pledge their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion need not apply.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A merican universities’ commitment to merit as the basis for hiring and tenure continues to erode as they increasingly demand adherence to progressive ideology.

The sciences are far from immune to this trend. As reported by Manhattan Institute fellow Heather Mac Donald in City Journal, earlier this month University of Texas astronomer John Kormendy withdrew an article from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences after a draft “drew sharp criticism for threatening the conduct of ‘inclusive’ science.” His book on the same topic has been placed on indefinite hold. Kormendy’s fully peer-reviewed work describes a sophisticated model he developed “to reduce

Kenin M. Spivak is the founder and chairman of SMI Group LLC, an international consulting firm and investment bank, and a lifetime member of the National Association of Scholars. 

