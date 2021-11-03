The OPEC Dodge

It isn’t the Arabs with their foot on America’s energy market; it’s the Democrats.

Joe Biden, first elected to public office in 1972, is a determined nostalgist — first, he tried to revive 1970s-level inflation, and now he is attempting, Jurassic Park-style, to bring back from the dead one of the great dinosaurs of American politics: blaming our troubles on OPEC.

OPEC, some of you youngsters may not know, is the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a cartel of mostly Middle Eastern oil duchies that once had something like a stranglehold on global oil and gas production. The United States eventually stumbled upon a solution to relying on those rascally sheikhs for oil and gas, …