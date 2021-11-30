NR PLUS Religion

The Problem with CUA’s Painting of George Floyd as Jesus Christ

McMahon Hall at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., September 1, 2019. (The Catholic University of America/Wikimedia Commons)
It is sacrilegious, not in accordance with Catholic University’s principles, and merely sows division.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ohn Garvey is a fundamentally bright and decent man. I’ve had a number of run-ins with him during my tenure as an undergraduate student at the Catholic University of America. About two years ago, shortly after I enrolled at Catholic, I stood among a group of students in line to attend an event for Catholic’s College Republicans Club. Swearing like a sailor while fraternizing with other students, I turned around after being alerted to a presence behind me. Expecting a harsh condemnation for my liberal deployment of the English language from a tall, elderly man with a commanding presence, I

Blayne Clegg is a junior at the Catholic University of America, where he served as the president of Catholic University’s College Republicans from 2020 to 2021. 

