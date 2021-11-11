NR PLUS Elections

The Race-Marxists Finally Went Too Far

By
Ibram X. Kendi​ at the School of International Service following a panel discussion on his new book How to Be an Antiracist in Washington, D.C., in 2019. (Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post/Getty Images)
Americans are asking whether the radicals of CRT and BLM have any decency left.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat good American would disagree that “black lives matter”? Who could be opposed to “diversity, equity, and inclusion”? Who doesn’t believe in “social justice”?

These are powerful, generation-defining terms, and millions of Americans put in them their hopes for a more perfect union. But somewhere along the way, the terms were hijacked by a radical movement of racist Marxists, who redefined those terms to mean all the things they believe in, even as they redefined “white supremacy” and “racism” to mean all the things they oppose.

It was a rhetorical trick worthy of con artists. But it was only a matter of

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Mario Loyola is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management Program of Florida International University, and a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute of George Mason University. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest