The Reality of Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder vs. the Race Obsession of Biden’s DOJ

By
Travis McMichael speaks from the witness stand during his trial in Brunswick, Ga., November 17, 2021. (Stephen B. Morton/Pool via Reuters)
Georgia’s successful state prosecution, which relied on hard evidence, not woke-left demagoguery, illustrates the politicized nature of the Justice Department’s civil-rights indictment.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ustice was done in Georgia on Wednesday when a state-court jury convicted three defendants for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The guilty verdicts are not only the appropriate resolution of this mournful case, they highlight the injustice — more specifically, the now-familiar racialized demagoguery — of the Biden Justice Department’s indictment of the same defendants on transparently political “civil rights” grounds.

The media-Democrat complex’s obsession notwithstanding, the killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was not a case about race. It was a case about tragic mistakes of law, which led to an unjustifiable homicide.

There were real reasons to suspect that

