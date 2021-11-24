The Reality of Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder vs. the Race Obsession of Biden’s DOJ

Georgia’s successful state prosecution, which relied on hard evidence, not woke-left demagoguery, illustrates the politicized nature of the Justice Department’s civil-rights indictment.

Justice was done in Georgia on Wednesday when a state-court jury convicted three defendants for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The guilty verdicts are not only the appropriate resolution of this mournful case, they highlight the injustice — more specifically, the now-familiar racialized demagoguery — of the Biden Justice Department's indictment of the same defendants on transparently political "civil rights" grounds.

The media-Democrat complex’s obsession notwithstanding, the killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was not a case about race. It was a case about tragic mistakes of law, which led to an unjustifiable homicide.

