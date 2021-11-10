NR PLUS National Security & Defense

The Stunning Lack of Accountability for the Botched U.S. Drone Strike in Afghanistan

By
Relatives and neighbors of the Ahmadi family gathered around a vehicle targeted and hit earlier Sunday afternoon by an American drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 30, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)
A review cleared any officers of wrongdoing for a strike that killed civilians. This is a disgrace.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A ccountability for the botched drone strike by the U.S. military that killed ten civilians in Kabul must lie somewhere. Having personally conducted countless dynamic-targeting situations while running current operations in both Afghanistan and Iraq, I can attest that you do not just strike a car you have been actively tracking for eight hours that is loaded with civilians without people making serious mistakes. Likely these mistakes came at much higher levels than Air Force lieutenant general Sami Said’s review cared to look.

What I find most interesting is that Said focused all his comments on the “strike cell” and the information

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Robert M. Berg is an active-duty combat-arms officer, a commissioned officer of 20-plus years, and was an enlisted infantryman for three years before that. He has served all over the world, from lowest-level tactical units all the way up to strategic planning at the Pentagon. Robert M. Berg is his pen name.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.
The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest