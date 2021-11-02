NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The University of Florida Can Prevent Professors from Taking Paid Work Suing the State

By
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at the Lakeland, Florida Police Department, September 7, 2021. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
And once again, Florida is not a one-man authoritarian dictatorship.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n their Ahab-like effort to sink Florida governor Ron DeSantis, congressional Democrats and progressive pundits have jumped aboard the story, reported by Michael Wines of the New York Times on Friday, that the University of Florida has denied permission to three of its professors to take paid outside work as expert witnesses in a case suing the state of Florida over its latest voting and elections law. Bill Kristol has been one of the most hysterical critics, comparing DeSantis to an “authoritarian”:

 

The critics are missing some important points. To start with, the DeSantis angle is a stretch. Neither the Times

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest