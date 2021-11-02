The University of Florida Can Prevent Professors from Taking Paid Work Suing the State

And once again, Florida is not a one-man authoritarian dictatorship.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n their Ahab-like effort to sink Florida governor Ron DeSantis, congressional Democrats and progressive pundits have jumped aboard the story, reported by Michael Wines of the New York Times on Friday, that the University of Florida has denied permission to three of its professors to take paid outside work as expert witnesses in a case suing the state of Florida over its latest voting and elections law. Bill Kristol has been one of the most hysterical critics, comparing DeSantis to an “authoritarian”:

The Orban model. DeSantis following Orban’s lead in trying to curb free speech at state-funded universities. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 30, 2021

To the conservative commentators going on–wishfully or disingenuously–about how GOP governors like Abbot and DeSantis are the future and there's NOTHING authoritarian about them: You guys good with the TX vigilante law? You fine with FL professors being denied academic freedom? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 1, 2021

Glenn Youngkin has repeatedly expressed admiration for Florida governor Ron DeSantis: “He’s pretty special."

“I deeply respect him." Does he admire Florida’s new assault on academic freedom? Would Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia follow in Ron DeSantis’ authoritarian footsteps? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 31, 2021

The critics are missing some important points. To start with, the DeSantis angle is a stretch. Neither the Times …