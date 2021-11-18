NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Unseemly Canonization of Saint Schiff

By
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks at a news conference on the Protecting Our Democracy Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., September 21, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
In his unyielding hatred of Trump, a ‘conservative’ writer overlooks the many destructive lies Schiff knowingly peddled for years.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE G abriel Schoenfeld’s obsequious review for the Bulwark of Congressman Adam Schiff’s semi-fictional memoir Midnight in Washington offers an unfortunate example of the selective moral blindness that infects so many Trump-obsessed writers, leading them to justify the most egregious abuses of power.

Schoenfeld nearly canonizes Schiff, noting that Trump had subjected the congressman to many insults, including “pencil neck,” “Shifty Schiff,” “Little Adam Schiff,” “crooked Adam Schiff,” and “Adam Schitt.” These “crude appellations tell us far more about the appalling character of Donald Trump,” explains Schoenfeld, before bizarrely attacking Bloomberg’s Eli Lake and the Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg — writers any politically sentient

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest