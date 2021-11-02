The Useless Cruelty of Animal Experimentation

Recent revelations about NIH- and NIAID-funded experiments on beagles are a ghastly reminder of the cruel ineffectiveness of such research.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week saw Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), come under heavy fire for his agency’s nightmarish puppy experiments. Sparking the debate was a letter sent to Dr. Fauci by Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R., S.C.) and a surprisingly bipartisan array of 23 colleagues demanding information on NIAID’s gruesome tests. The tests included poisoning and “de-barking” beagle puppies. Congressional letters are typically ignored, but this one caught fire, including at National Review.

Our taxpayer watchdog organization, White Coat Waste Project (WCW), was the first to reveal details about NIAID’s #BeagleGate scandal, with data obtained through …