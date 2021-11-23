‘They Need to Up Their Game’: Daylight between U.S. and Ukraine ahead of Anticipated Russian Attack

Washington and Kyiv are each urging more decisive action from the other.

By all accounts, Russia is prepared to mount a military assault on parts of Ukraine that it left alone during its seizures of Crimea and the Donbas. But there's still conspicuous daylight between the U.S. and Ukraine as Washington works to help Kyiv shore up its defenses.

The situation could turn combustible come early 2022, according to reports on U.S. and Ukrainian military intelligence this past weekend and also to Roman Mashovets, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, who in a Sunday morning interview gave me the same timeline. Russia built up forces on the border …