This Holiday Season, USPS Should Give the Gift of Customized Postage

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s almost that time of year again, and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is marking the occasion by releasing new “A Visit from Saint Nick” forever stamps. There are also stamps celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Diwali. Some folks aren’t happy with the religious figures and phrases that appear on the USPS’s stamps, citing the Establishment Clause (which prohibits the governmental establishment of religion) as their reason for concern. The agency could alleviate those issues by allowing consumers to make their own customized religious stamps in lieu of official, USPS-ordained designs. Unfortunately, America’s mail carrier first barred religious content on …
After banning customized stamps with religious content in 2017, the USPS got rid of its custom offerings altogether last year. It's time to bring them back.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Democrats Belatedly Realize Joe Biden Is a Lousy Leader
Biden’s party is making some unfortunate discoveries about him.
Biden Administration Could Pay Illegal Immigrant Families Separated at Border $450,000 Per Person in Settlements
The separation occurred under Trump’s zero-tolerance policy, which began in April 2018.
The U.S. Supply Chain Makes No Sense
This crisis should prompt a rethinking of the needless inefficiencies we foist on ourselves.
The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up
It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.
An Embarrassment for Biden
Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.
The Dossier Deceit
John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.
The Latest
Inflation Surges in October, Surpassing 31-Year High
The consumer price index increased 6.2 percent from a year ago.
Florida’s Largest School District Will Allow Parents to Opt Students Out of Mask-Wearing
The decision comes after a judge ruled last week that Governor Ron DeSantis had the authority to allow parents to opt-out of strict mandates.
The Stunning Lack of Accountability for the Botched U.S. Drone Strike in Afghanistan
A review cleared any officers of wrongdoing for a strike that killed civilians. This is a disgrace.
On Taxes, Youngkin Should Pluck the Low-Hanging Fruit
Virginia’s new governor-elect can make the state’s tax system more friendly to ordinary taxpayers without picking politically damaging partisan fights.
Spencer -- A Poor-Little-Rich-Girl Fairy Tale
A clever balance of dream, nightmare, and idolatry.
What Democrats Have in Common with Robert Moses
The New York power broker knew how to manipulate the system to get more funding for his pet projects. Democrats are pursuing a similar approach.