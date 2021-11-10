This Holiday Season, USPS Should Give the Gift of Customized Postage

After banning customized stamps with religious content in 2017, the USPS got rid of its custom offerings altogether last year. It's time to bring them back.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s almost that time of year again, and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is marking the occasion by releasing new “A Visit from Saint Nick” forever stamps. There are also stamps celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Diwali. Some folks aren’t happy with the religious figures and phrases that appear on the USPS’s stamps, citing the Establishment Clause (which prohibits the governmental establishment of religion) as their reason for concern. The agency could alleviate those issues by allowing consumers to make their own customized religious stamps in lieu of official, USPS-ordained designs. Unfortunately, America’s mail carrier first barred religious content on …