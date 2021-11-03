Three Reasons Biden and the Democrats Faced a National Backlash

Glenn Youngkin’s victory was only one indicator of much-larger trends.

the results are clear: Republican Glenn Youngkin's two-point victory in Virginia — a state Joe Biden carried by ten points just a year ago — was one part of a national backlash against Democrats.

Republicans made a clean sweep of judicial races in Pennsylvania. In Texas, a heavily Hispanic statehouse district that Biden carried by 14 points elected a Republican by two points on Tuesday. And the governor’s race in New Jersey — a state Biden won by 16 points — was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.

Any explanation of Tuesday’s results needs to account for Joe Biden’s tanking …