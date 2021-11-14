‘Trans Nonbinary Liberation Is Eco-Justice!’

In Glasgow, the substance of climate-change policy takes a backseat to the most useless kind of boutique social radicalism.

Glasgow, U.K. — “Good morning, climate criminals!” My breakfast-table greeting is met by a slight rustling of newspapers and tweed.

I am here in Glasgow with my friends from the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), which has been attending these U.N. climate conferences for years and which is not what you would call entirely welcome. One year, climate activists put up “Wanted” posters featuring CEI personnel, though mostly it’s just a lot of frosty shoulders and the like.

But there’s still plenty of “Climate Criminal” graffiti to be seen around town, and the green-niks aren’t exactly lining up to shake hands with the …