U.K. Universities Clamp Down on Speech about Gender

It’s not just the United States: Cancel culture has also set its sights on academic freedom abroad.

“Everyone in the streets and the windows said, ‘Oh, how fine are the Emperor’s new clothes! Don’t they fit him to perfection? . . .’ Nobody would confess that he couldn’t see anything, for that would prove him either unfit for his position, or a fool.”

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, it was one small child who shattered the illusion across the town that the naked emperor was parading around in regalia so fine that everyone else was too foolish to see it. In modern-day Britain, it was one female philosophy lecturer who finally pointed out another uncomfortably stark truth:

“The Emperor …