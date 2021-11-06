NR PLUS Education

U.K. Universities Clamp Down on Speech about Gender

By
Campus of the University of Sussex in Brighton, England. (Jim Stephenson/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
It’s not just the United States: Cancel culture has also set its sights on academic freedom abroad.

“Everyone in the streets and the windows said, ‘Oh, how fine are the Emperor’s new clothes! Don’t they fit him to perfection? . . .’ Nobody would confess that he couldn’t see anything, for that would prove him either unfit for his position, or a fool.”

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, it was one small child who shattered the illusion across the town that the naked emperor was parading around in regalia so fine that everyone else was too foolish to see it. In modern-day Britain, it was one female philosophy lecturer who finally pointed out another uncomfortably stark truth:

“The Emperor

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Lois McLatchieLois McLatchie writes for Alliance Defending Freedom UK and can be found on Twitter at @LoisMcLatch.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

The Virginia Model

The Virginia Model

There is cause for hope that Youngkin will be a serious governor in demanding times who shows his fellow Republicans not just how to win, but how to govern.