Unite and Get Ready to Fight

Surrendering to the progressive dominance of the state is not an option.

The Wall Street Journal recently ran one of those opinion pieces you know you'll remember years later. In "The Impossible Insurrection of January 6," the Journal's Barton Swaim argues that the invasion of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters shouldn't be considered an insurrection or an attempted coup, chiefly because, given progressives' near-total control of our institutions, it had no chance:

It is irrefutable that some form of modern liberalism or progressivism prevails in nearly every sphere of American public life: the news media, the universities, K–12 education, the entertainment industry, corporate boardrooms, mainline religious organizations, college and professional sports

…