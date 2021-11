Left: Glenn Youngkin talks to reporters outside a polling station on Election Day in Chantilly, Va., November 2, 2021. Right: Terry McAuliffe takes the stage during a campaign event in Fairfax, Va., November 1, 2021. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are facing off in Election Day’s marquee gubernatorial race in Virginia. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Local elections also are being held across the country, in which voters will decide everything from the (largely settled) race for New York City mayor to important ballot questions.

Advertisement

Follow along for live updates from the NR team: