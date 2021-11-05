Virginia Is a Purple State After All

Despite the last decade of support for Democrats in the state, Tuesday’s election serves as an important reminder.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A couple years back, I did a deep dive for the NR print magazine on the Republican Party of Virginia and its intensifying struggle to win elections over the past decade. Though it might be hard to imagine after witnessing the GOP wins in Virginia earlier this week, the state Republican Party was in something of a freefall during Donald Trump’s presidency, culminating in the nomination of far-right local politician Corey Stewart to challenge Democratic senator Tim Kaine in 2018. (It will be unsurprising to anyone who has followed Stewart’s career to learn that he lost to Kaine by 16 …