Virginia Shows Why a Credible Conservative Needs to Challenge Trump in 2024

By
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during his election-night party in Chantilly, Va., November 3, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The stakes simply will be too high for conservative Republicans to defer and allow Trump to use the election as an extended ego trip to air his grievances about 2020.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you spoke to any plugged-in Republican in the closing weeks of the Virginia governor’s race, you would hear something along the lines of: Glenn Youngkin is positioned to win, unless Donald Trump shows up and throws a monkey wrench into things. Terry McAuliffe, on the other hand, was so desperate for Trump to plop down in Virginia and start rambling about the stolen election that when a Trump visit didn’t happen, McAuliffe lied and pretended it did anyway.

In the end, Trump largely stayed out of the race. And though Virginia turned deep blue in the Trump era and voted

