NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Washington’s Taiwan Mystery

By
The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits the Taiwan Strait, August 27, 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kaylianna Genier/US Navy)
Military and political leaders alike are still cautious about revealing what the U.S. would — or should — do in event of China’s invasion of Taiwan.

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada — More  than a few analysts would say that the Taiwan Strait is where the fate of Beijing’s program for hegemony over the Indo-Pacific, and likely beyond, will be proved or torn to tatters. There’s a challenge of epochal proportions taking shape, and Western democracies are trying to make up for lost time with a bevy of new policies to stave off the worst-case scenario.

One bellwether of Western resolve to confront this threat came last week at the Halifax International Security Forum, where defense-policy elites convened — and where, naturally, the Chinese Communist Party’s designs on

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest