Washington’s Taiwan Mystery

Military and political leaders alike are still cautious about revealing what the U.S. would — or should — do in event of China’s invasion of Taiwan.

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada — More than a few analysts would say that the Taiwan Strait is where the fate of Beijing’s program for hegemony over the Indo-Pacific, and likely beyond, will be proved or torn to tatters. There’s a challenge of epochal proportions taking shape, and Western democracies are trying to make up for lost time with a bevy of new policies to stave off the worst-case scenario.

One bellwether of Western resolve to confront this threat came last week at the Halifax International Security Forum, where defense-policy elites convened — and where, naturally, the Chinese Communist Party’s designs on …