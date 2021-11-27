Waukesha Atrocity Should Herald an End to the Bail Charade

Don’t set fictional $5 million bail. Deny bail to defendants who can be established by clear evidence as dangers to the community.

Last Sunday's atrocity in Waukesha, a mass-murder attack by a career violent criminal that ravaged a community celebration, has brought to the fore the issue of cash bail — a bête noir of self-styled criminal-justice "reformers" and thus a top agenda item of the Progressive Prosecutor Project.

Stated succinctly, Darrell Brooks Jr. had no business being out on bail. He has a two-decade record of forcible felonies. When he killed six people (a death toll that could go higher) and injured dozens of others by ramming through a parade at high speed in his SUV, he was on low-bail release on …