Weapons of Mass Migration

How Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is waging war on his western neighbors

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is waging war on his western neighbors, European Union members Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. But he's not using tanks and planes.

He’s using migrants.

Belarus has eased its visa rules to attract migrants from Iraq and other countries in the Middle East and Africa. These migrants are then bused to the country’s western border, where they are given instructions on how to cross into EU countries. On some occasions, they are even supplied with wire cutters to break through any border fencing they might encounter.

Lithuania and Poland have deployed police and soldiers to stop them; they have erected …