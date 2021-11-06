We’re Educators. Critical Race Theory Is, in Fact, in the Schools

To combat the spread of critical pedagogy requires exposure and pressure.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he media need a fact check. When asked about whether or not CRT was taught in schools, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said simply that “It’s not.” After Glenn Youngkin’s win, Joy Reid spent a segment asserting that critical race theory is not “actually taught” in any public school.

We’re both educators. These assertions are patently false.

In most cases of such assertions, we assume naïveté. In others, however, schools have outright lied to parents about the issue. Indianapolis Public Schools advised their principals to tell parents that CRT is not taught in their schools while offering professional development for their teachers …