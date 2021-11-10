What Democrats Have in Common with Robert Moses

The New York power broker knew how to manipulate the system to get more funding for his pet projects. Democrats are pursuing a similar approach.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T ransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg caused a stir on Monday when, in response to a question about how newly approved infrastructure funds would be used to “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways,” he noted an anecdote about bridges in New York having been built too low for public buses in an effort to keep black and Puerto Rican kids away from beaches. Given Buttigieg’s McKinsey consultant background, I joked that he probably read Robert Caro’s The Power Broker to prepare for his cabinet gig.

For those unfamiliar, the book is a nearly 1,200-page biography of Robert Moses, an urban …