NR PLUS National Security & Defense

What Do Our Allies See about Lebanon That We Don’t?

By
Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, September 13, 2021. (Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)
The Gulf States’ withdrawal from Lebanon raises the question of U.S. support amidst Iranian subterfuge.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hile Lebanon is experiencing an existential crisis, some of its leaders are having an identity crisis — and continuing to solicit political favor with Iranian proxies. At the same time, the long-suffering people of Lebanon continue to bear the brunt of a system wrought with corruption and openly riddled with influence from Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.

Recently, Gulf-state U.S. allies have begun to question their economic and diplomatic relationships with a Lebanese government that, at minimum, panders to Iranian allies. Contemporaneously, the United States continues providing financial assistance to a government in Beirut that seems unwilling to

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Peter Metzger is a former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Deputy Senior Director for Middle Eastern and North African Affairs on the National Security Council at the White House in the Trump administration.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest