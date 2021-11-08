What Do Our Allies See about Lebanon That We Don’t?

The Gulf States’ withdrawal from Lebanon raises the question of U.S. support amidst Iranian subterfuge.

While Lebanon is experiencing an existential crisis, some of its leaders are having an identity crisis — and continuing to solicit political favor with Iranian proxies. At the same time, the long-suffering people of Lebanon continue to bear the brunt of a system wrought with corruption and openly riddled with influence from Iran, the world's leading state sponsor of terror.

Recently, Gulf-state U.S. allies have begun to question their economic and diplomatic relationships with a Lebanese government that, at minimum, panders to Iranian allies. Contemporaneously, the United States continues providing financial assistance to a government in Beirut that seems unwilling to …