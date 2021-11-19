NR PLUS World

What Kamala Harris Gets Wrong about Inequality

By
Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a round table with faith and community leaders who are assisting with the processing of migrants seeking asylum at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
When thinking about inequality, it is essential to remember that humanity was once almost universally poor, hungry, and miserable.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ice President Kamala Harris claimed, in the wake of the infrastructure bill’s recent passage, that the world has seen “a dramatic rise in inequality.”

She continued, “Why is it that 1 in 4 people in our world lack access to clean drinking water at home? Why is it that 1 in 3 women in the world experience sexual or physical violence during her lifetime? Why is it that only half of the world has access to the internet? Why have we allowed so many of the world’s children to go hungry when we know that we produce enough food to feed

Chelsea Follett is a policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty & Prosperity and managing editor of HumanProgress.org.

The Latest