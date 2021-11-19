What Kamala Harris Gets Wrong about Inequality

When thinking about inequality, it is essential to remember that humanity was once almost universally poor, hungry, and miserable.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ice President Kamala Harris claimed, in the wake of the infrastructure bill’s recent passage, that the world has seen “a dramatic rise in inequality.”

She continued, “Why is it that 1 in 4 people in our world lack access to clean drinking water at home? Why is it that 1 in 3 women in the world experience sexual or physical violence during her lifetime? Why is it that only half of the world has access to the internet? Why have we allowed so many of the world’s children to go hungry when we know that we produce enough food to feed …