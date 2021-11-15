What Rittenhouse’s Crying Means to Psychos

According to our media experts, in a fair and non-racist society, Rittenhouse would have been killed before he turned 18.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ave you noticed that a lot of psychos have access to the media lately? Psychotic stuff is shared across media constantly now. We’re perpetually being told that in the future we’re going to eat bugs and own nothing, and we’ll like it. A “neuro-divergent” child named Greta has been turned into a celebrity-environmentalist scold and made to scowl at world leaders. Last week, Bloomberg media shared a story about inflation and advertised it this way: “The inflated price of Thanksgiving this year will make you thankful you don’t have a bigger family.” Ah, yes! These days everyone is looking at …