What Rittenhouse’s Crying Means to Psychos

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ave you noticed that a lot of psychos have access to the media lately? Psychotic stuff is shared across media constantly now. We’re perpetually being told that in the future we’re going to eat bugs and own nothing, and we’ll like it. A “neuro-divergent” child named Greta has been turned into a celebrity-environmentalist scold and made to scowl at world leaders. Last week, Bloomberg media shared a story about inflation and advertised it this way: “The inflated price of Thanksgiving this year will make you thankful you don’t have a bigger family.” Ah, yes! These days everyone is looking at …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.