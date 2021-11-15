NR PLUS Media

What Rittenhouse’s Crying Means to Psychos

By
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., November 10, 2021. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool via Reuters)
According to our media experts, in a fair and non-racist society, Rittenhouse would have been killed before he turned 18.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ave you noticed that a lot of psychos have access to the media lately? Psychotic stuff is shared across media constantly now. We’re perpetually being told that in the future we’re going to eat bugs and own nothing, and we’ll like it. A “neuro-divergent” child named Greta has been turned into a celebrity-environmentalist scold and made to scowl at world leaders. Last week, Bloomberg media shared a story about inflation and advertised it this way: “The inflated price of Thanksgiving this year will make you thankful you don’t have a bigger family.” Ah, yes! These days everyone is looking at

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest