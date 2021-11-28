What the Left and the Right Get Wrong about Liberalism 

America owes much to Christianity. Liberalism arose as a Christian response to the failures of Christendom.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the deepening debate over the future of American democracy, the progressive Left and the religious Right have this in common: They both cling to nostalgic fictions about the past. Their revisionist histories, rooted in secularism on the one hand and sectarianism on the other, would propel our politics in the same direction: toward the Leviathan imagined by Thomas Hobbes, an omnicompetent state that offers security and prosperity at the price of freedom.

On the Right, the rejection of liberal democracy is motivated by a yearning for a premodern world: a society animated by medieval concepts of virtue, faith, and authority. Catholic …