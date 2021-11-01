NR PLUS Energy & Environment

What to Do about the Left’s Empty Environmentalism

By
Climate activists participate in an Extinction Rebellion protest in New York, New York, October 10, 2019. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Conservatives should get in the game.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other world leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and Recep Erdogan are gating in Scotland for a climate summit. You know, the usual thing. Once again, we are at a “moment of truth” and taking our “last best chance” to save the blah blah blah, you’ve heard it all before. The results are surely going to be unenforceable, meaningless, or poorly understood goals. Maybe China will pretend to comply with them. Maybe it won’t bother. World leaders will be scowled at by neurodivergent children. World leaders will pretend to like and appreciate the

