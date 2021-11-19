What’s in the House’s Build Back Better Act?

The House just passed a massive spending bill that lavishes funds on liberal constituency groups.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he House of Representatives just passed President Joe Biden’s climate and social-welfare bill, the “Build Back Better Act.” While the text of the bill was not made public in advance of the vote, it reportedly closely resembles the president’s BBB Framework released on October 28 and the House’s previous version of the 2,466-page legislation, along with a 137-page “summary” published on November 4.

Regardless, you can be sure that no more than a handful of congressional representatives who voted for the massive spending bill have read it. The press has largely followed the administration’s talking points and its well-branded headlines on

…