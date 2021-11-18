NR PLUS Regulatory Policy

When Climate Is King, Perversities Follow

By
Wind generators in Palm Springs, Calif. (Gunther Fraulob/iStock/Getty Images)
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has decided to abandon its fuel-neutral mandate in favor of renewables and left-wing climate objectives.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ack in the old days, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission took its mandate seriously — specifically, to provide:

Economically Efficient, Safe, Reliable, and Secure Energy for Consumers . . . at a reasonable cost through appropriate regulatory and market means, and collaborative efforts.

Translation: A stance of neutrality and objectivity with respect to the complex choices over the competing forms of energy to be delivered to consumers. It is not FERC’s job to reform the policies adopted by Congress.

Consider an example of how that principle was applied. In 2018, all five FERC commissioners unanimously rejected the bailout for coal and nuclear plants

