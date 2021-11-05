When Deregulation Was a Thing

A look into the Trump administration's push against regulation.

Editor’s Note: The following is an excerpt from The Drift: Stopping America’s Slide to Socialism by Kevin Hassett. In the book, published this month by Regnery, Hassett recounts his experience as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during the Trump administration, as well as the time that he spent as a senior adviser to the president on economic policy. The excerpt has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Let's take a moment to sort out all of the costs of unnecessary regulation.

Increases in regulation decrease rates of new-business entry, which is unfortunate because newer firms tend to make greater contributions …