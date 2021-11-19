When It Comes to the IRS, Bigger Is Not Better

To lower the tax gap and streamline the agency’s administration, Congress should instead pursue major tax reform to simplify the tax code.

While Democrats are aiming to pass President Biden's giant Build Back Better plan in the House, their efforts will likely meet significant resistance in the Senate. Indeed, they've already been forced to scale back their proposal for Internal Revenue Service snooping on personal bank accounts after that provision's rollout went less favorably than expected. That feature, however, was only part of their $80 billion IRS-expansion plan — one that threatens to raise taxpayer compliance costs and undermine civil liberties.

Under the plan, the IRS would be built back bigger. It would double the IRS workforce, with three-quarters of the expansion directed …