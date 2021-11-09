NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Where John Durham’s Investigation Is Heading

By
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (left) speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the town hall debate in St. Louis, Mo., October 9, 2016 (Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images)
Reading the tea leaves, it appears the special counsel’s end game is something other than a sweeping indictment.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week’s indictment of Igor Danchenko has the commentariat buzzing. If special counsel John Durham has cracked the core of the Russiagate case, if he has established that the Steele dossier on which the FBI substantially based its spy warrants was fraudulent, does that mean he is nearing a sweeping conspiracy indictment? Will there be criminal charges that target the real 2016 collusion — not between the Trump campaign and Russia, but between the Clinton campaign and U.S. officials who abused government investigative powers for political purposes?

Almost certainly not.

All signs are that Durham will end his investigation with a narrative

