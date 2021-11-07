Why Baptists Care about Burma

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the military overthrew the elected government in Burma (also known as Myanmar) in February, supporters of democracy worldwide were shaken by the setback in a country that was showing promise. Burma has long struggled to establish democratic institutions, but it held open elections in 2015 for the first time in 25 years. It voted again in November 2020. Both elections were legitimate. The military’s political party was crushed both times. After the second defeat, however, the military decided it had had enough. The day the new parliament was supposed to begin, the military arrested politicians and announced a one-year …
Shane McNary of the Baptist World Alliance explains why Baptists speak out for human rights in Burma.
To Read the Full Story
