NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Why Didn’t Tony Evers Prevent the Carnage in Kenosha?

By
Left: Flares go off in front of a Kenosha County Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., August 25, 2020. Right: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers waits to speak on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wis., August 19, 2020. (Brendan McDermid, Melina Mara/Reuters)
In the 48 hours leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse’s deadly encounter with Joseph Rosenbaum, Wisconsin’s governor failed to do his job.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s we await a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, here’s one question that needs to be asked: Why didn’t Wisconsin governor Tony Evers act decisively to prevent the carnage in Kenosha in the first place?

Recall the timeline that preceded then-17-year-old Rittenhouse’s fateful encounter with the mentally ill Joseph Rosenbaum on the evening of August 25, 2020.

On the afternoon of Sunday, August 23 — three months after the murder of George Floyd and the riots it sparked — a Kenosha police officer shot African American Jacob Blake. The shooting was far more complicated than initial reports indicated: Blake had a

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest