Why Didn’t Tony Evers Prevent the Carnage in Kenosha?

In the 48 hours leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse’s deadly encounter with Joseph Rosenbaum, Wisconsin’s governor failed to do his job.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s we await a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, here’s one question that needs to be asked: Why didn’t Wisconsin governor Tony Evers act decisively to prevent the carnage in Kenosha in the first place?

Recall the timeline that preceded then-17-year-old Rittenhouse’s fateful encounter with the mentally ill Joseph Rosenbaum on the evening of August 25, 2020.

On the afternoon of Sunday, August 23 — three months after the murder of George Floyd and the riots it sparked — a Kenosha police officer shot African American Jacob Blake. The shooting was far more complicated than initial reports indicated: Blake had a …