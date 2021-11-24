Why Parents Staying Home to Raise Their Kids Is a Good Thing

Political leaders on both the left and the right seem to think that economic growth is more important than families.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or all their rhetorical complaints about neoliberalism and the heartlessness of unfettered capitalism, progressives in today’s Democratic Party are often remarkably friendly toward corporate interests. From an obsession with repealing the cap on SALT —disproportionately paid by the top quintile of earners — to a multiplicity of plans for student-loan debt forgiveness, the Democratic agenda is increasingly reflective of the political priorities and cultural attitudes of upwardly mobile, college-educated professionals. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the contemporary push for government-run child care, which the White House has touted as a central feature of the Build Back Better Act. …