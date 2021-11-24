NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or all their rhetorical complaints about neoliberalism and the heartlessness of unfettered capitalism, progressives in today’s Democratic Party are often remarkably friendly toward corporate interests. From an obsession with repealing the cap on SALT —disproportionately paid by the top quintile of earners — to a multiplicity of plans for student-loan debt forgiveness, the Democratic agenda is increasingly reflective of the political priorities and cultural attitudes of upwardly mobile, college-educated professionals. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the contemporary push for government-run child care, which the White House has touted as a central feature of the Build Back Better Act. …
Why Parents Staying Home to Raise Their Kids Is a Good Thing
Political leaders on both the left and the right seem to think that economic growth is more important than families.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
21 House Republicans Wave the Pink and Blue Flag
Why are they supporting legislation that could arm the transgender movement’s efforts to silence dissent with the full force of the civil-rights bureaucracy?
California County Mandates Masks in Private Homes
For those gathering with people who don't live in the same household, masks should be worn inside regardless of vaccination status, the county said.
An Embarrassment for Biden
Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.
Biden Claims Infrastructure Bill Will Help Arrest Surging Inflation
The remarks come after the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index increased 6.2 percent from the previous year.
Pelosi Prepares to Send Her Most Vulnerable Members to the Slaughter
The speaker appears determined to proceed to a vote on the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, putting moderate House Democrats in grave political danger.
The Dossier Deceit
John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.
The Latest
J.P. Morgan CEO Backtracks on Joke about Chinese Communist Party
On Wednesday, the Wall Street leader apologized for any offense he may have caused by his statement and attempted to clarify his intentions.
Manchin Urges Biden to Restore Keystone XL Pipeline
The statement came after the Biden administration announced plans to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The Reality of Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder vs. the Race Obsession of Biden’s DOJ
Georgia’s successful state prosecution, which relied on hard evidence, not woke-left demagoguery, illustrates the politicized nature of the Justice Department’s civil-rights indictment.
Knocking Down Thomas Jefferson Statues Won't Change Jefferson's Legacy
The belief that history and culture can be shaped by the manipulation of statues and other symbols is just one more superstition.
All Three Defendants Found Guilty of Murder in Ahmaud Arbery Trial
The McMichaels were charged with murder in May 2020, after lawyers from Arbery's family released the footage of Travis shooting Arbery in February of that year.
Compromised Loudoun County Prosecutor Refuses to Recuse from School-Board Removal Case
A prosecutor who has supported the school board's progressive activism will decide whether an effort to remove the board's chairwoman will succeed.