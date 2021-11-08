Will We Finally See the Faces of Children?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A re we at the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning on masking children? It depends on which Democrats you ask.
Last week vaccines against COVID-19 were approved for five- to eleven-year-olds. And Republicans were swept into local and state offices in several states known for their tough COVID-era restrictions on children. New York governor Kathy Hochul, who recently re-extended mask mandates down to two-yea- old children, suddenly erupted with a vision that perhaps school mask mandates would end when a majority of children are vaccinated. This was decidedly new. An exit ramp. Even the new New York …
