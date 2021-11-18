NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Winning the War on Crime

By
NYPD officers salute during their police academy graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2017. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
We will break this crime wave by stopping those responsible for creating it while deterring others from adding to the chaos.

Editor’s note: This is the last in a series that Senator Cotton has written for National Review on the problem of crime in modern American life, and what to do about it. You can find previous entries here, here, here, here, here, and here.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ver the past two years, violent crime and drug overdoses have claimed over 200,000 American lives. This dark reality must not become the new normal. We must instead face this crisis head on and reinvest in the three fundamentals of law enforcement: police, prosecutors, and prisons. We will break this crime wave by stopping those responsible for

